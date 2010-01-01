Transform your look
Discover the Ultimate Barbershop Experience!
It's about making people feel good, one haircut at a time.
Established in 2021, CFH has been providing quality haircuts and grooming services. Our founder started the business with a vision to create a comfortable and relaxing environment for men to get their hair cut. Today, we continue to uphold that tradition and strive to exceed our clients expectations.
We offer a full range of services including haircuts, beard trims, shaves, and facials. Our barbers are skilled in all the latest techniques and use only the best products. We believe that grooming is an essential part of self-care and we are here to help you look and feel your best.
Our team of barbers are passionate about what they do and are dedicated to providing the best service possible. We are a diverse group of individuals with unique styles and backgrounds, but we all share a love for the craft of men's grooming. We are here to help you achieve your desired look.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours or just make your appointment.
4143 Town Center Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32837, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Sat
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sun
Closed
